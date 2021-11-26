Smicha Program Offers Online Track – Machon Smicha

Join Machon Smicha, a unique, online, halacha-learning program that makes learning, getting tested and receiving smicha possible.

Machon Smicha utilizes a unique curriculum which provides learners with step-by-step guidance through the smicha process, fusing authentic halachah learning with modern technology. At Machon Smicha, students are guided through the smicha program by providing an English study Guide, a translation of the Shulchan Aruch, a flexible schedule, and much more.





Who is it for?

Thanks to Machon Smicha’s innovative curriculum and English Study Guide, this course can bring almost anyone up to speed, while still offering a high level of halachah learning that will benefit advanced students too.

The students in Machon Smicha are diverse, from young professionals and students to veteran businessmen and professors, but their determination to achieve a dream unites them all in.





Machon Smicha offers each student a complete curriculum, consisting of:

Online portal with access to all the program content.

Flexible schedule.

Shiurim.

English Study Guide, containing introductions, overviews, translations, and in-depth summaries of every halachah.

Access to forums and teachers for questions, discussions, etc.

Rabbi and teachers available to answer questions and aid in the learning.

Quizzes, review material, and mock tests.

Tests with prominent rabbis.

Smicha certificate for those who successfully complete the program.

Machon Smicha’s next semester begins on 12 December 2021, 8 Teves 5782. To learn more, or to apply, visit onlinemachon.com.