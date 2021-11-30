Be part of something bigger!

$1,000,000, 2 days, 2X Match, All Or Nothing

Give Torah!

Give Meaning!!

Give Netzach!!!

Help Netzach continue to reach, educate and inspire hundreds of teens to live deeper, authentically, and more connected with Judaism.

The teenage years are one of the most critical in a person’s life. And today’s teen is faced with even more challenges than the past. But with these challenges come immense opportunity and potential for discovery, growth and making a real difference in the world.

For 2 days only, every dollar you donate is doubled!

Remember: We must raise the full amount within 2 Days, or all donations will be returned.

TODAY JOIN NETZACH AND INVEST IN A DYNAMIC JEWISH FUTURE FOR OUR TEENS

Your support will fund these high impact projects at Netzach in 2021-2022

Weekly programming

Intense daily programming

Shabbas minyan

Shabbas oneg

Teen lounge

Summer learning program

About Netzach

We are a dedicated, mission-driven kiruv organization which excels in educating Jewish teens in the ways of the Jewish heritage. Based in Queens, NY, Netzach runs numerous daily and weekly programs which reveals how the Torah’s lessons are truly current and relevant for the lives of today’s teens.

In every Netzach hotspot you will find warm and dedicated mentors who guide our teens in discovering the beauty of deeper Jewish living and learning. For almost two decades, our committed Netzach team has provided spiritual life for the thousands of souls who have passed through our programs and inspired our work.

