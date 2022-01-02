The Big Secret To Marrying Off Your Kids Without Loans

Baruch Hashem, when it comes to parnassah, I’ve had a lot of siyata d’shmaya. Since I started investing and building my own business a few years ago, my income has grown to be able to take care of my large family’s needs including tuition, camps, a mortgage, and even savings for their weddings one day. In today’s day and age, that is not a given.

When people ask me if I have any tips on how they can succeed, though, they’re often surprised by my answer: The piece of paper in my pocket. I’ll explain –

Any Jewish businessman knows that at the end of the day, you can make all the right moves and end up with nothing. The only one who really decides how much you’ll have is Hashem. And how can we know how much Hashem wants us to get? Well I don’t know about you, but for me, I turn to the biggest Torah scholars in the world for advice.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky wrote a letter this week that took me by surprise. ““The merit of tzedaka given to Vaad HaRabbanim is to sustain thousands of families in Eretz HaKodesh,” writes the Rav. But this is where it gets crazy: “It should protect them from all hardships. Their income should be doubled, and they should have nachas from all of their descendants.”

According to Rav Chaim, the secret to building your own parnassah is to help families who have none. That makes enough sense. But something special happening now takes it to another level. Donors to Vaad HaRabbanim’s Shtar Parnassah campaign will receive a written legal contract, showing in writing that they fulfilled what the Rav was calling for, and that they receive his bracha. And as we say in business, you should always get it in writing.

So, believe it or not, that’s my secret – The signed letter I have from the Gadol HaDor saying that I trust him, that I give my tzedaka where he advises, and that, in his own words, my income will be doubled.

Because sometimes, it’s about investing your money in the right place. And this time, I’m investing my money in klal yisroel.