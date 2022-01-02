HYPOCRITE: Maskless AOC Vacations in Florida as NYC COVID Cases Soar

Outspoken socialist and fierce defender of Covid-19 rules and regulations Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has apparently had enough of New York City putting restrictions on her life.

Ocasio-Cortez was seen dining outdoors at Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach on Thursday, just as New York City reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases, the National Review reports.

AOC’ district, New York’s 14th, covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Her trip to “DeathSantis'” Florida comes as Democrats and liberals pile on the Republican governor for himself taking some time off to spend time with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatments, with critics attacking him for vacationing as Omicron spreads in the Sunshine State.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” DeSantis’ campaign account tauntingly tweeted. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

Back when Senator Ted Cruz went to Cancun, Mexico during a rare snowstorm that left millions in Texas without power or water, Ocasio-Cortez was quick to jump on the bashing bandwagon.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace,” she tweeted at the time. “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)