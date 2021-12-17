Moving Kvias Mezuzah Held Thursday at The Special Children’s Center

A touching and inspiring Kevias Mezuzah ceremony was held at The Special Children’s Center on Thursday commemorating the opening of The Center’s brand-new, state-of-the-art building. The magnificent, sprawling new campus is a reflection of the unparalleled devotion and boundless love built into the very essence of The Center. The new building will accommodate over 700 hundred families across the tristate area with passion and dedication.

The kvias mezuzah, attended by hundreds of Center children, their families, key supporters and friends of The Special Children’s Center, was graced by the presence of HaRav Shmuel Kamentzky, the Krula Rebbe – HaRav Naftuli Horowitz, and HaRav Malkiel Kotler.

Center children lined the halls of the new building as they excitedly watched R’ Shmuel Kamenetzky approach the building. R’ Shmuel has been the rabbinic support of The Center’s selfless work and success since its inception and made the rare trip to Lakewood to show his support once again.

In an incredible show of warmth and love, the Krula Rebbe hugged and kissed Center children as he entered the building. Following the kvias mezuzah beaming with pride and affection, the Rebbe addressed The Center staff and families. He noted how he has a special needs daughter himself and can testify first hand of the incredible and incomparable love The Center bestows on every single child and family in need.

Rav Malkiel Kotler was greeted by the children and their families as well as he too hung a mezuzah on the front door of the beautiful building.

Numerous longtime supporters of The Special Children’s Center were at the kvias mezuzah as well, including Mr. Harry Adjmi, Mr. Elliott Tawil, Mr. Richie Dweck, R’ Yanky Mermelstein, and Mr. Yaakov Klugman, all of whom were eager to be a part of today’s monumental and meaningful event.

“The Special Children’s Center truly knows no bounds, and the outpouring of love and support that we saw today is simply a small reflection of the love and support they show us,” a Center family parent said at the event.

“Without The Center, we wouldn’t be able to get by, and this event held today – the kvias mezuzah on this incredible building – is a tremendous step that will allow The Center to continue and expand on its already amazing work, and for that, I am beyond excited.”