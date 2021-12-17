AMBUSHED: Cop on Life Support After Being Shot in Patrol Car

A Baltimore police officer is clinging to life after being shot multiple times in an ambush.

Police say the female officer was sitting in her patrol vehicle in the Curtis Bay neighborhood when a suspect crept up from behind and opened fire, pumping a number of bullets into the helpless cop.

The officer, who has not been named, then hit the gas pedal and fled, striking other vehicles as she lost consciousness. She was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition.

“This was a cowardly, brazen act to walk up and open fire on a police officer who was doing what we asked that officer to do – to go out to protect and serve,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

“Our prayers are with the officer’s family. We are determined to find those responsible for this heinous crime and will not rest until we do,” Harrison said.

