KDC Brings Joy to Families on Chanukah





This year, King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation continued a tradition that was launched a year ago, when strict social distancing regulations were enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the staff at King David Center wanted to celebrate Chanukah with members of the community, but due to lockdown restrictions an in-person event was out of the question. Instead, we invited the community to a drive-by Chanukah event, where Chanukah packages were distributed to hundreds of families. Each “Chanukah-in-a-Box” package contained activities and prizes, which were organized in eight different bags, each one labeled for another night of Chanukah.

Due to the tremendous success of last year’s drive-by event, we doubled the number of packages that were prepared this year. In the weeks before Chanukah, we informed the community of the upcoming event via our social media account and ads in local papers. To our delight, the turnout was absolutely incredible! More than 1,200 families came by in their cars to pick up their very own Chanukah package!

Throughout the day, we had cars lined up for blocks around our facility on Cropsey Avenue in Brooklyn. Uncle Moishy was on site, personally greeting each family as their car pulled up. Kids were screaming with joy and excitement as they met their hero in person and watched us place their very own Chanukah package inside their car. Among the items they would find inside were Uncle Moishy’s brand new book and CD, a science kit, a magic show kit, fun crafts, and so much more!

Uncle Moishy and the King David Center team stood outside for hours, greeting the many families that had turned up. Not only did we get to see the excitement of each family, but there were even some excited bubbies and zeides, who came to pick up Chanukah packages for their grandchildren!

After the event, many people reached out via email with feedback that was absolutely heartwarming! One woman wrote how her children wait eagerly each night to open that day’s designated bag after lighting the Chanukah neiros. Another parent shared that the packages are an amazing incentive for her children to clean up, as she gives each night’s bag only after they’d done so. Others described how their kids “jump with joy” when they receive the bags each night and how much they enjoy the activities and entertainment.

After all the hours of thought and hard work that were put into the creation of the Chanukah activity boxes, our team was delighted to see the amazing turnout and hear the enthusiastic feedback. Over the past few years, the King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has worked hard to make our facility the most attractive option for members of the frum community, with our beautiful shul, delicious kosher meals, an on-site rabbi, yom tov programs, and more. This is in addition to all our state-of-the-art therapy equipment and outstanding medical staff. We are grateful that our heimishe program is growing in leaps and bounds Baruch Hashem, and so this event is our way to affirm that we indeed see ourselves as part of your family and that in all our work, our goal remains to bring joy to your family.