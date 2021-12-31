Important letter due to recent situation

R’ Tzvi shlita, a father of ten B”H, is one of the few that is able to learn Torah full time and earn a parnassah for his whole family. He recently underwent back surgery and has since been unable to function properly to work, and is currently not mobile. In addition to this, his family also suffers from a variety of medical conditions which are costly to treat, the financial burden of which is becoming too much for his family to bare.

His son Yossi is about to celebrate his Bar Mitzvah, and R’ Tzvi is unable to purchase clothes, tefillin, or the basics of a proper Simcha for his son. The debts are weighing heavily on this family, and R’ Tzvi now turns to Klal Yisroel for help when him and his family need it the most.

It’s important to be there for each other during major simchas. In doing so, may you merit health and prosperity in abundance through this great mitzvah, and continue to give generously. Tziku Lemitzvos

