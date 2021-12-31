SHUT DOWN THE VIRUS? Biden’s COVID-19 Failures in Full View

With President Joe Biden’s first year in office coming to a close, his failures at coming through on his promise to “shut down the virus” is coming under closer scrutiny as Omicron sweeps the nation.

While Biden has suffered from cratering approval ratings related to things like inflation and the economy, he has generally enjoyed healthy approval ratings on his handling of Covid-19.

But those approval ratings have been taking serious hits in the past few months, as well.

A recent poll from ABC News/Ipsos found that a slim majority – 53% – approve of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, down from a vigorous 69% earlier this year.

Due to its failures at tamping down Covid-19 cases, the Biden administration is attempting to shift the national focus from individual case counts to hospitalizations and deaths – a metric Republicans have been urging to use for the better part of a year.

Biden’s troubles also stem in part from his reversal on vaccine mandates.

As President-elect, Biden said he doesn’t believe the vaccines should be mandatory and that “would not demand that it be mandatory,” a position he has now completely flipped on.

Additionally, Biden has recently come under fire for failing to ensure that there would be enough Covid-19 tests available and enough monoclonal antibodies treatments for those who need them.

