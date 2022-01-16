Attention Parents of Seminary Students! The New Seminary Is Now In E”Y To Interview Next Year’s Talmidos!

Rabbi Mordechai Bulka of The New Seminary is now in Eretz Yisroel to interview prospective students for the next school year. He will be there until Wednesday January 19th.

Led by the esteemed Rebbetzin Sora Bulka and Rabbi Yeshaya Levy, The New Seminary has graduated thousands of successful seminary and college graduates over the last many years.

With a seminary program offering college credits and degrees leading toward many career choices, The New Seminary should be every young woman’s higher education destination.

To schedule an interview with Rabbi Bulka please call:

Israel: 052.539.8540

NY: 718.769.8160

NJ: 732.366.3500