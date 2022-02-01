Together We Can Help Chaya, A Single Mother Struggling With Her Debts

The difficulties of raising 3 little kids alone are tremendous

Top that off with the discomfort of living in a tiny, one bedroom apartment, with so little space that your two little sons need to share the same bed, and your little daughter needs to sleep on the floor.

The stress just builds and builds knowing you need to pay your rent, utilities, school expenses, food, medical bills, past chovos, tutors for your children who don’t have a father in the picture, and for Dr.’s treatments for Mommy because of she’s having an emotional breakdown; and not knowing how you will cover it all?

This is Chayas reality day in and day out.

Bravely, she forges ahead each day, while trying to keep her abnormal home situation as normal as possible, however, WE MUST HELP HER, AND HER PURE, INNOCENT CHILDREN, STAY AFLOAT!

WE CAN’T LET THEM DROWN IN DEBT!

WE CAN’T LET THEM BE SENT HOME FROM SCHOOL BECAUSE MOMMY CAN’T AFFORD TO PAY HER DUES!

WE CAN’T ALLOW THEM TO BE FORCED TO STAY IN THIS TINY APARTMENT WITH HARDLY ANY ROOM TO STRETCH!

Please open your hearts to the pain of this suffering family, and, in that z’chus, may your hearts never feel such pain!