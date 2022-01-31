IS SHE NUTS? Whoopi Goldberg: Holocaust “Not About Race” [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Whoopi Goldberg, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” asserted that the Holocaust was “not about race” despite the uncomfortable fact that it entailed the systematic killing of six million Jews.

Her sickening comment came during a segment in which the The View’s panelists were discussing a Tennessee school district removing a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum. One of the panelists, Sunny Hostin, wondered aloud whether banning the book would eventually lead to stopping educators from teaching children about the Holocaust.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said, stunning her co-panelists. “No, it’s not about race.”

“What is it about?” another panelist, Joy Behar, asked.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg responded.

When her co-panelists tried shutting down her rambling insanity, Goldberg insisted she was right.

“You’re missing the point,” she said. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, or white, ‘cuz black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

