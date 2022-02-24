Terrifying Clip From Ukraine Jews: “Whoever Hears Our Message, Please Help Us.”

We are living through unbelievable moments in history as Ukraine and Russia stand at the brink of war. During what may be their final moments of normalcy, the frum community of Ukraine has released a hair-raising message for the public:

“We have no idea what’s gonna be….We are trying to arrange food and guards for the place. And it’s pikuach nefesh…Whoever hears our message, please help us.”

Any day now, the Russian army will invade Ukraine and it will be a seriously dangerous situation for the frum community. Security can cost up to $1000 a day and most Jews currently have no option of leaving the country. An emergency fund has been started to afford protection for the community. It is a matter of serious pikuach nefesh. Click here to help.