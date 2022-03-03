In Ukraine: The World’s Most Terrifying Shabbos

In a somber video address to the public, Rabbi Paysach Krohn described what may have been one of the most terrifying shabboses in modern history. “Putin’s war” has already killed hundreds, and Ukrainian skies are filled with fighter jets.





A large portion of the Ukrainian Jewish community spent Friday night in a basement, surrounded on all sides by the sound of bombs. They currently have guards at the entrance of the hotel where they are seeking shelter, as well as armed escorts taking the sick to hospitals. This protection costs over $5,000 a day.





Ukraine’s Jews have left everything they own behind, have no access to banks, and are selling anything they can to seek out rides to the border. Arrival in Hungary could mean safety for the terrified families. Without funds to receive that transportation, however, they are stuck in what is now one of the most dangerous places in the world.





Donations are being urgently collected to help protect Ukraine’s Jews, provide them with food, and get them to safety. At this point, money is the only way they can gain allies.





CLICK HERE TO SEE RABBI PAYSACH KROHN’S FULL MESSAGE

CLICK HERE TO HELP UKRAINIAN JEWS