Camp Emunah Announces a New Camp to Carry Rebbetzin Chave Hecht’s Name

Last week on Zayin Adar I, Rebbetzin Chave Hecht a”h, returned her neshama to her maker. Together with her late husband Rabbi JJ, Rebbetzin Chave Hecht a”h founded Camp Emunah in 1953 with the Rebbe’s brocha. 70 years later, tens of thousands of Jewish girls of all backgrounds, from across the USA, Canada and the world have experienced a transformative summer experience.

Camp Emunah, the first and largest Lubavitch sleepaway camp in the world, is entering its 70th summer. Tens of thousands of girls have experienced her love and warmth, spending summer after summer immersed in the camp’s signature Yiddishkeit, Chassidishkeit and Simchas Hachayim.





When her husband, Rabbi JJ Hecht passed away in 1990, the Rebbe asked how his children would take over his many projects. After giving his brocha to the plan he added, “Un di mama blaibt in camp,” your mother must remain in camp.

During the shivah of Rabbi JJ, OBM, the Rebbe related to the family that during shivah different projects should be started in his name. Likewise, during the week of Shivah for Rebbetzin Hecht we will be launching a new project that will carry her name.

We invite you to donate to The Rebbetzin Chave Hecht Legacy Campaign. The funds of this one time campaign will be used in securing a downpayment for a campgrounds.

Visit the campaign page HERE to learn more about Camp Emunah and donate.