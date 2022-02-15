LET CRIME REIGN SUPREME: NY State Dems Reject Mayor Adams on Bail Reform Law

New York Democratic lawmakers rejected a plea from NYC Mayor Eric Adams to roll back the state’s bail-reform law that has been blamed for soaring crime rates in the Big Apple.

Adams held a meeting with Assembly Democrats in the State Capitol in Albany in which he implored them to make changes to the law, but to no avail.

In remarks following the unsuccessful meeting, Adams said that he “still ha[s] an obligation to keep the city safe” even if state lawmakers aren’t helping him out.

“That’s why we’re putting in place our anti-gun unit. That’s why we’re going to go after the causes and feeders of crime,” Adams said.

“I can’t turn around and say, ‘Well I didn’t get help from different places, so now my city is not safe.’ Nope, I’m not accepting that. My job is to make New Yorkers safe, that’s my job,” Adams continued. “If I get help from other places, that’s fine. Without that help, I still must make sure that New Yorkers are safe, and I’m not going to use any excuse for not doing that.”

Brooklyn Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, one of the architects of the bail reform law, said that Adams’ request to roll back the law are not supported by data.

“Bail reform is not responsible for the recent spike in gun violence in the city,” Walker said. “The state’s own data shows that only 2% of the cases that would fall under the bail reform law led to a rearrest for a violent felony.”

“Even fewer were rearrested for crimes involving a gun,” she continued. “What we need are targeted investments in violence prevention, including housing, mental health care, drug treatment and harm reduction services – not more cages.”

