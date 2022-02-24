Join The Hundreds Of Companies That Have Benefited From Reindeer Consultants’ Tax Refund Expertise

Staying open during Covid is one huge accomplishment. Paying your employee’s wages during Covid is an even bigger one- and the U.S. government recognizes that.

lf you retained employees during Covid – and kept them on payroll – you may be eligible for the ERC (Employee Retention Credit) tax credit that covers a large percentage of the wages you paid your employees during the Covid pandemic!

Wish you had some assistance with your operating expenses so you can maximize the profits you earned during that era? It’s time you met The ERC Tax Credit Experts!

We are Reindeer Consultants:

Industry leaders in ERC credits, we help companies apply for the large tax credits they may be eligible for if they kept their employees on payroll throughout the Covid pandemic.

If you own a business with 10+ employees, and you retained your staff during this difficult time, it’s time we had a chat.

Why trust us?

Expertise: Experts in the tax refund industry with a specialization in ERC tax credits

Resources: Sophisticated technology that helps streamline the application process

Service: Recovering the maximum benefits to boost your tax credit.

The employee retention credit (ERC) is a tax credit the government rewards to eligible employers who experienced hardships due to Covid in 2020 and 2021. You are entitled to up to a whopping $26,000 per employee.

So what’s the catch, you ask? As with anything with the IRS, filing for this credit is time consuming and comes with a lot of rules and regulations. You spend your day focused on your business and don’t have time to study the regulations.

We employ a team of tax professionals that focuses solely on this. That means we have time to study the things you don’t. Our team of professionals makes a full study of your business and maximizes your eligibility.

Click HERE to start the process today!

You can get in touch with us at 212.358.4366, email us at [email protected], or visit us at reindeerconsultants.com to learn more.