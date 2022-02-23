FOREVER AND EVER: Mask Mandates on Airplanes Expected to Be Extended Yet Again

The federal government is expected to once again renew mask mandates on airplanes, the largest union of flight attendants says, according to Bloomberg.

“We have every expectation that the mask mandate will be extended for the near term,” the Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement. “The conditions in aviation are the same. Our youngest passengers do not yet have access to the vaccine.”

The current mask mandate is set to lapse on March 18th after being extended three times.

The mandates on aircraft have been a source of growing angst among passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has found that of 5,981 onboard disputes last year, 72% were related to masks, and so far this year, 65% of unruly passenger incidents were related to masks.

It isn’t clear when the extension of mask mandates on airplanes will be announced, though the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has announced previous extensions several weeks before being officially implemented.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)