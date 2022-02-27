United for Ukraine Jewry

The Jewish community of Ukraine.

Rich in its history of trial and triumph, but strong in its resolve.

Today, magnified by recent events, the nation of Ukraine has been thrown into complete turmoil, with tens of thousands of Ukraine Jewry are literally stuck in the crossfire.

Stand by the Jewish communities across these Ukrainian cities, in desperate need for the very basic everyday necessities.

Unite to help the Shluchim and communities of:

Cherkassy – Rabbi Dov Akselrod

Sumy – Rabbi Yechiel Shlome Levitansky

Poltava – Rabbi Yosef Segal

Chernigov – Rabbi Yisroel Silberstein

Kropyvnyrski- Rabbi Zakuta Dan

Mariupol- Rabbi Mendel Cohen

Kremenchuk – Rabbi Shlomo Salamon

Bardichev – Rabbi Moshe S Thaler

Chabad of Uzhgorod and Carpatian- Rabbi Menachem Mendel Wilhelm

Lviv – Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gottlib

Chernovitz – Rabbi Menachem Glisnshtain

Nikolaev – Rabi Shalom Gottlib

Vinntza – Rabbi Shaul Horowitz

Kiev- Rabbi Mordechai Levenharts

Pervymask – Rabbi Levi Yitshak Perlstein

Rovno – Rabbi Shneor Zalman Schneerson

Belaya – Rabbi Meir Holtzberg

