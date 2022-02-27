HOW TO HELP: Chesed Fund Launches Page With Multiple Ukraine Campaigns

As Russia advances in its relentless assault of Ukraine, thousands of Jews have been caught in the crossfire. Their lives are on the line, their communities are in tatters, their homes abandoned as Russian forces close in on their cities. Now, more than ever, they need OUR help.

The Chesed Fund stands with our Jewish brethren in Ukraine. Help support them by donating to the approved and verified campaigns providing the necessary food, clothing, shelter, and evacuation to safety for our brothers and sisters in danger.

Click here to see a list of funds to donate and help.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)