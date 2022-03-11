A Mystery No More

B”H

Mystery no more.

The Double Event revealed!!!

Event #1: Sunday, 24 Adar 2 | March 27 – 40 years of Avraham Fried & 40 Years of Tzivos Hashem

Event #2: Sunday, 2 Nissan | April 3 – The international Chidon Championship and Siyum Mitzvos.

These are the details you’ve been waiting for:

Tzivos Hashem is celebrating 40 years since the Rebbe founded Tzivos Hashem for every Jewish child, the world over.

Jewish music fans are celebrating 40 years of Avraham Fried’s music.

A magnificent evening will bring together the impact of Tzivos Hashem & the best of Avraham Fried.

Limited ticket sales to be released in the coming days.

Watch the Double Event live at Thedoublevent.com



