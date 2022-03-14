The Double Event keeps getting better!!!

Benny Friedman will be joining his uncle Avraham Fried on stage for a stunning event of music and celebration.
Scheduled for March 27-24 Adar Sheini, The Double Event will celebrate the conclusion of a week-long double your efforts support campaign for Tzivos Hashem.
Watch live: thedoubleevent.com
One hundred tickets are available for this exclusive event.
Contact Davina for tickets
Email: [email protected]
Cell (805) 391-7447
Contact Shmuly for limited corporate sponsorship opportunities.
Cell (412) 715-4883