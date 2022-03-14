The Double Event keeps getting better!!!

Benny Friedman will be joining his uncle Avraham Fried on stage for a stunning event of music and celebration.

Scheduled for March 27-24 Adar Sheini, The Double Event will celebrate the conclusion of a week-long double your efforts support campaign for Tzivos Hashem.

Watch live: thedoubleevent.com

One hundred tickets are available for this exclusive event.

Contact Davina for tickets

Email: [email protected]

Cell (805) 391-7447

Contact Shmuly for limited corporate sponsorship opportunities.

Cell (412) 715-4883