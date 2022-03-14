Two Violent Incidents In Flatbush: Kosher Liquor Store Robbed On Ave M, Pocketbook & Cell Phone Stolen On Ave M

The “Schnapps” liquor store on Avenue M and East 4th Street was robbed on Sunday night, just hours after a woman had her pocketbook stolen on the same street.

Sources tell YWN that two men entered the store at around 7:00PM, and began talking to the owner. One of them punched the owner in the face, both grabbed a few bottle s of booze, and fled the store.

Flatbush Shomrim was on the scene in seconds and began canvassing for the suspects.

Flatbush Hatzolah treated the victim for facial trauma.

Earlier on Sunday, a Jewish woman had her purse and cell phone stolen on Avenue M and East 19. In this incident, a passerby, the suspect was punched in the face (broken nose) and the stolen property returned.

The Flatbush Scoop reports that the suspect is a well-known troublemaker who lives in the neighborhood. Police found drugs and a BB gun in his possession as well. Flatbush Shomrim and Hatzolah are both on the scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)