Kolel Shas Yiden Network: Mourning the Loss of our Nasi
A look back in the aftermath of the petirah of Nasi Kolel Shas Yiden
רשכבה”ג מרן שר התורה רבי חיים קנייבסקי זצוק”ל
2014: Rav Chaim attends a siyum for Kolel Shas Yiden in Bnei Brak
2015: The siyum takes place at Rav Chaim’s home.
2016: Siyum Hashas by Avreichim Geonim of Kolel Shas Yiden at the home of Sar Hatorah.
2017: “Please open another ten Shas Kollelim”—Maran Sar Hatorah to Pozna Rav.
2018: Siyum Hashas at the home of Maran Sar Hatorah, Nasi Hakolellim, where upon he proclaimed: “Shas Yiden is the most mehudar Yisachar-Zevulun partnership of our generation.”
2019: The Siyum takes place at the Lederman Shul, adjacent to the home of Rav Chaim zt”l, Nasi Hakolellim.
2020: Maran Sar HaTorah, Nasi Hakolellim, attends the event marking one decade of consecutive siyumim by Kolel Shas Yiden. He proclaimed that their Torah is a protection to all of Klal Yisroel.
2021: Rav Chaim, zt”l, Nasi Hakolellim, pens a warm letter, greeting the avreichim upon the establishment of a Kolel Shas Yiden in London.
2022: A heartwarming letter, penned by Rav Chaim, zt”l, Nasi Hakolellim, is read in his presence at the siyum hashas. “These are Emesdike shas Yiden,” Rav Chaim wrote.