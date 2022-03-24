Trump Sues Hillary And DNC For $72 MILLION Over Russian Collusion Claims

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for conspiring to “weave a false narrative” during the 2016 presidential campaign that he was colluding with Russia.

The lawsuit says the defendants used “highly sensitive data sources” to create this narrative in a way that “even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.”

The lawsuit comes 5 years after Trump beat Hillary and about three years after Special Counsel Robert Mueller said the Trump campaign was “receptive” to Russian offers of assistance.

The lawsuit, which seeks $72 million in damages, says the attempts to besmirch were an effort to “rig” the election.

“When their gambit failed, and Donald J. Trump was elected, the Defendants’ efforts continued unabated, merely shifting their focus to undermining his presidential administration,” the lawsuit reads.

