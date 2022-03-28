Top Ten Reasons To Dekal This Pesach!

Dekal: the revolutionary new countertop cover

ONE: Dekal conforms to the highest standard of kashrus. It is the first countertop cover with Kosher for Passover certification (BaDaTz Yerushalayim). That means you will have no worries about food being in direct contact with your countertops covered by Dekal.

TWO: Dekal is an elegant and easy solution to the yearly (dreaded?) task of covering the countertops. No more shlepping reused old covers out of storage or trying to cut corrugated plastic or wood to size. Forget about the tape guns, foil, and sticky contact paper. Dekal is the answer!

THREE: Dekal is easy on, easy off. You can apply Dekal yourself, but it also makes a great family activity! Simply measure, cut, peel, and stick!

FOUR: Dekal is water-resistant, oil-resistant, and heat-resistant. Throughout Yom Tov, Dekal will be easy to wipe clean of spills or spatters. It can handle a hot pot being placed on it. (Best to avoid exposure to extreme or prolonged heat, since it could make Dekal more difficult to remove. Cutting directly on Dekal is also not recommended.)

FIVE: Dekal gives a smooth, attractive, elegant look to your kitchen. No more spaceship vibe or mismatched patchwork counter covers. There are three beautiful designs to choose from: White Marble, Black Marble, or Silver.

SIX: Dekal is not your grandmother’s contact paper. Covering countertops for Pesach with regular contact paper is famously unpopular. Since regular contact paper is designed to be a permanent cover, it is extremely sticky, hard to work with, and difficult to remove. It typically is difficult to apply without resulting in bubbles and wrinkles, and is easily dented or torn by kitchen utensils.

Dekal is made of PET, a lightweight but strong material. It has a low adhesive backing covered specifically designed with a light adhesive that is strong enough to adhere to the surface without clinging so tightly as to make it a hassle to remove. Dekal is also a stronger product that resists water, oil, and heat.

SEVEN: Dekal is suitable for most countertops, including: granite, laminate, quartz, marble, soapstone, tile, stainless steel, Corian, and more. (Not recommended for wooden surfaces, glass, or walls.)

EIGHT: Dekal works on any shape or size countertop. The generously sized rolls measure 2’ X 9.8’ (24.5” X 118”), for a total of 20 sq. ft. If you need more than one piece to cover an area, simply put one piece of Dekal next to another without overlapping or taping. No water, oil, or dirt will seep underneath the seam.

NINE: At the end of the holiday, Dekal is easy to remove and won’t damage your countertops. When Pesach is over, simply peel the Dekal away. No scrubbing the covers or storage necessary. No ripping away of tape or foil or super-sticky and messy contact paper. No damage to your counter or smelly mildew. In case there is a slight adhesive residue remaining, you can easily remove it with your normal countertop cleanser.

TEN: Dekal comes in handy at home, or on the road. At only 12.5 oz. per roll, Dekal is very light and easy to travel with. Pack a roll of Dekal for easy coverage of countertops in your rental, AirBnB, or hotel room. Remember, you’re on vacation! In fact, Dekal comes in handy for kosher travelers all year round!

ELEVEN: Oops, we said Top Ten Reasons……but we wanted you to be sure you knew how easy it is to get Dekal shipped to your door in the continental United States. Order your rolls today. Free shipping for orders of three rolls or more! Or see Dekal for yourself at a store near you (coming to kosher stores in the tri-state area in early April).

Visit kosherdekal.com and start de-stressing over Pesach today!





