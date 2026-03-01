Advertise
“Safer For The World”: IDF Highlights Historic Strike on Iran’s Supreme Leader And Other Top Terrorists Since Oct. 7

The IDF boasted Sunday that it had eliminated Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a precision airstrike near Tehran — the culmination of a sustained campaign to dismantle Iran’s regional “terror axis.”

The IDF framed the strike as the final step in a systematic effort to eliminate the senior leadership of Iranian-aligned terrorist organizations throughout the region.

Israeli officials noted that over the course of the campaign, which began after the Oct. 7 massacre, they had already eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, along with much of the group’s senior command. They also killed Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza, and Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’s military wing.

Beyond Gaza and Lebanon, Israel noted it had targeted figures tied to Iran’s broader network, including Muhammad al-Ghamari of the Houthi movement in Yemen, as well as senior Iranian defense officials such as Mohammad Bagheri, Hossein Salami, and Gholam Ali Rashid.

In its statement, the IDF linked the leadership figures to decades of efforts to destroy the State of Israel, including their role in the October 7 massacre and numerous other attacks. The military asserted that removing this senior echelon “significantly degrades the Iranian terror axis” and makes the Middle East “a safer place for the State of Israel and the entire world.”

The IDF signaled that its campaign is ongoing, pledging to continue targeting infrastructure and individuals tied to what it calls the Iranian terror regime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

