17 Roshei Yeshiva in One Venue – Torah Umesorah’s Morah Superfund Reception

Torah u’gedulah be’makom echad. It was a glorious t’nu kavod la’Torah, one after the next, as askanim greeted each Rosh Yeshiva arriving at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Chuny Herzka on Sunday, March 20. It was time to pay homage to the askanim who gave b’lev v’nefesh to Torah Umesorah’s Morah Superfund. And what homage! It was Torah u’gedulah be’makom echad playing out live, with 17 Roshei Yeshiva joining b’simcha with the askanim who have become the backbone of the forward-moving Superfund to increase the salaries of Moros.

The Roshei Yeshiva – the “Torah” in this makom echad – made this event a priority; to send a clear, unified message that Morah means future. The presence of the Gedolim of our generation, most of whom comprise the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah, strengthened that message. They sat shoulder to shoulder – the leaders of Klal Yisrael; Rav Yaakov Bender, Rav Elya Brudny, Rav Hillel David, Rav Yosef Eichenstein, Rav Reuven Feinstein, Rav Aharon Feldman, Rav Dovid Goldberg, Rav Shlomo Halioua, Rav Dovid Harris, Rav Chaim Y. Hoberman, Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky, Rav Malkiel Kotler, Rav Shmuel Levin, Rav Mordechai Respler, Rav Gershon Ribner, Rav Dovid Schustal, Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal.

And, the askanim – the “Gedulah” – who flew in from across the country, awed and honored by the presence of the Gedolei HaTorah, a tangible statement of significance for their collectively donating $20M+ to create the Superfund.

Rabbi Dovid Nojowitz, Menahel of Torah Umesorah, opened the event by reverently mentioning the 17 Roshei Yeshiva who came as a mark of chashivus and support for what the askanim have done in uplifting our Moros in a real way. “The Roshei Yeshiva took the tircha and time, coming from far and near, because they want to be mechazeik those who are mechazeik the inyan of raising the salaries of our teachers.”

Rav Elya Brudny, whose fire has fueled the campaign from day one, thundered in his remarks, “If the teachers won’t have what they need…Torah, ma tihei aleha? (Torah, what will be with her?)” Rav Brudny stressed that “thousands of talmidei chachomim are growing up, and thousands and tens of thousands are on the way – just like the olam haTorah is preparing them, we need the olam haTorah to prepare their partners in life….and that’s the Bais Yaakov movement, that’s what Sara Schenirer gave the world 100 years ago.”

Mr. Gary Torgow, President of Yeshiva Beth Yehudah of Detroit, described the incredible gifts that have already been given – each at well over a million dollars – as bikkurim. Yes, bikkurim, that are brought to the Beis HaMikdosh, as Rav Malkiel Kotler expressed, “Torah Umesorah is the backbone of chinuch… the chizuk of chinuch and everyone who is part of it is building up the Beis HaMikdosh again.” Rav Kotler turned to the askanim and said, “Every one of the baalei batim… they put in so much kochos, so much heart, nidvas ha’lev – this will bring the hod of Torah to Klal Yisroel.” Rav Kotler singled out R’ Chuny Herzka, host of the event, who, together with his wife, have fueled the Morah campaign with energy and passion. The Herzka family, especially their young children, glowed with reverent pride as they received personal brachos from each Rosh Yeshiva.

Funding salaries may be the “bottom line,” but it does not end there to ensure the future of chinuch ha’banos. R’ Chuny is working closely with Torah Umesorah as a lead sponsor for New Teacher Recruitment. The Recruitment program will vet Lakewood’s top teaching talent, the kind of young woman you interact with once and say I want her teaching my kid. She’s got it; the perception, the humanity, and the leadership to walk into the classroom and be effective. This 12th-grade cohort will attend an elective mini teacher training course and have many subbing opportunities. The goal? Motivating and encouraging young women to become Moros.

Nearly 50 schools have signed up, with their Moros set to receive salary increases. There are many more schools on the waiting list as the Morah Superfund continues to try and meet the growing demand.

Yes, the Superfund is in demand, and we need to keep it going and growing because a Morah’s impact is forever. “For every mother and daughter in Klal Yisroel, has a Morah engraved in her heart.”

For information on how you can help the Superfund, please contact Rabbi Zvi Bloom at Torah Umesorah, [email protected].