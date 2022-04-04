Gedolei Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael Give Guidance and Express Excitement about New Dirshu Chaburas Hashas Iyun Program

“I am very excited about this program because it combines both yedias haTorah with learning b’iyun in a way that will tremendously enrich any participant.” Those were the words of HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron about the new Dirshu Chaburas HaShas program, said at a pivotal meeting attended by HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Slabodka Yeshiva, and Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi Dirshu together with senior members of hanhalas Dirshu.

That meeting was the culmination of several meetings with senior Gedolei Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael including Hagaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Porat Yosef, and the Sanzer Rebbe, shlita.

The new Dirshu Chaburas HaShas iyun program, the first of its kind, has taken the olam haTorah by storm because it offers an opportunity to learn one masechta after another in a framework where people who want to learn the Gemara in a deeper, more comprehensive manner than achieved through the framework of the Daf HaYomi. The program enables one to learn Shas with Tosafos and the main Rishonim and Acharonim.

One maggid shiur related, “For years I have wondered when I would be able to complete Shas. Daf HaYomi is not practical for me. Now, however, with Dirshu’s new Chaburas HaShas program I can learn two and a half blatt a week, which equals ten blatt per month of Gemara, Rashi, Tosafos, and the main Rishonim and Acharonim on the sugya. In this way, I can complete the entire Shas with this type of ‘iyun kal,’ in less than two decades. It is such an opportunity! Such a windfall!”

At the meeting, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch explained, “Every yungerman needs to learn in a way that is fitting for him and in a way that gives him sipuk hanefesh – satisfaction. For many yungeleit, this kind of program, either the first track or the second track, is exactly what they have been waiting for.”

The new Chaburas HaShas program will feature two tracks. Track one is Gemara, Rashi and Tosafos with a thirty-question test every month. Track two will feature Gemara, Rashi, Tosafos, and a list of maarei mekomos from the Rishonim and Acharonim prepared under the guidance of Rav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron.