Shocking: Bar Mitzvah boys family can’t afford Tefillin

Dovie is a young bochur who, Baruch HaShem, is a month away from his Bar Mitzvah. His whole life has been in turmoil, with his mother being extremely sick and unable to be there for him in the way most mothers would. He was welcomed into neighbors homes who helped him with food and shelter, and he recently started therapy.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

As his Bar Mitzvah quickly approaches, his community is putting together a fund for tefillin, a suit, and a small Simcha to celebrate this incredible time.

Please donate all you could to help support Dovie during this special time in his life, and be able to come out of it with joy and happiness and a newfound love for Torah and Yiddishkeit.

Any extra funds will be saved for future needs of Dovie

CLICK TO DONATE!



