Chilling: He Never Knew His Life Would End That Day

When 59-year-old Menachem Rabinowitz contracted Covid shortly after it spread its pervasive wings across the planet, his family didn’t worry much. Many of their relatives had received positive results for Corona and had recovered as smoothly as they did from the common flu. But after a delicious Shabbos meal that friday night, Menachem suddenly clutched his chest and collapsed in front of his horrified family’s eyes. Shortly afterward, they sobbed and clutched onto each other as doctors announced him dead.

“I knew him personally,” said Rabbi Moshe Brandsdorfer, a revered Rabbinical figure in Jerusalem who was a close friend of Menachem’s.

“He had a good heart, and would do chesed for others…In a few weeks his daughter, an orphan, is going to get married.”

The Rabinowitz family struggled to continue after their father’s unexpected death, and right now, Esti doesn’t have a single penny to put towards her wedding. Rabbi Brandsdorfer has made it his personal mission to help her get married with the basic dignity that every girl deserves.

“Surely, all those who take part and donate, G-d will pay them back double and triple,” said Rabbi Brandsdorfer in a powerful video.

“Surely all the donors will have much blessing from the heavens, children, life and sustenance and only good, forever. ”

To help an orphaned young woman get married and to receive Rabbi Brandsdorfer’s powerful blessing for being rewarded “double and triple” with children, life, sustenance and only good, click here.