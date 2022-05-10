Letter from Rabbi Wallerstein ZT”L Close Friends and Admirers

It was one of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein’s final requests in this world – ensuring that the Ohr Naava programs continue beyond his lifetime.
While Ohr Naava’s staff is ensuring that all programming remains in place, it was Rabbi Wallerstein who fundraised its multi-million dollar budget each year. His passing leaves us with the communal responsibility to ensure that Ohr Naava remains solvent, perpetuating the legacy of a man who saw the potential in each girl, treating everyone like a daughter.
We are honoring Rabbi Wallerstein’s memory by donating $2 million in matching funds to help Ohr Naava meet its $6.3 million annual budget. We ask you to join them in our ongoing legacy campaign, helping the thousands of girls who come through Ohr Naava’s doors each year to be uplifted, inspired and connected, the first step in building brighter futures and Torah-true generations.
Lippy Fishman
Yitzchok Grossman
Ushy Langsam
Shimon Lefkowitz
Sendy Liebhard
Menachem Lipman
Chaim Mermelstein
Yanky Rosenberg
Moshe Rudish
Yitzchok Zwick
Moshe Caller
Yossie Segal
Howie Herskowitz
Give now at RabbiWallersteinLegacyFund.org