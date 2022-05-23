New Shulchan Aruch Empowering Many to Learn Halachah

Machon Smicha’s elucidated Shulchan Aruch is making learning, getting tested and receiving smicha possible.

Why Machon Smicha?

Machon Smicha utilizes a unique curriculum which provides learners with step-by-step guidance through the smicha process, fusing authentic halachah learning with modern technology. At Machon Smicha, students are guided through the smicha program by providing an English study Guide, a translation of the Shulchan Aruch, a flexible schedule, and much more.

Who is it for?

Thanks to Machon Smicha’s innovative curriculum and English Study Guide, this course can bring almost anyone up to speed, while still offering a high level of halachah learning that will benefit advanced students too.

Machon Smicha offers each student a complete curriculum, consisting of:

Online portal with access to all the program content. Flexible schedule. Shiurim. English Study Guide, containing introductions, overviews, translations, and in-depth summaries of every halachah. Access to forums and teachers for questions, discussions, etc. Rebbeim and teachers available to answer questions and aid in the learning. Quizzes and review materia. Mock tests. Tests with prominent rabbis. Smicha certificate for those who successfully complete the program.

The students in Machon Smicha are diverse, from young professionals and students to veteran businessmen and professors, but their determination to achieve a dream unites them all in. Join Machon Smicha today!

Machon Smicha’s next semester begins in two weeks. To learn more, or to apply, click here.

Click here to view a sample of the Machon Smicha Shulchan Aruch.