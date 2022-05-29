These Heroes Are Saving Ukrainian Refugees From An Uncertain Fate

Ukrainian Refugees Escaped to Eretz Yisroel. Who’s Helping Them Now?

Baruch Hashem, many families have escaped Ukraine for the safety of Eretz Yisroel. But when they arrive, Israeli officials direct these young kinderlach towards secular public schools.

But Hashem watches over Klal Yisroel. And Shuvu representatives are working around the clock to help these families. Shuvu staff goes to the hotels where these refugees are staying, talking to them, helping their children enroll in Shuvu schools.

Who is giving them Tefillin? Shuvu.

Who is helping them with Shabbos and Yom Tov needs? Shuvu.

Who is enrolling their children into Torah schools? Shuvu.

Shuvu schools have Rebbeim and teachers that speak the language these Ukrainian children understand, helping them learn and thrive.

But we need your help!

Shuvu relies on donations from Klal Yisroel – people like you – in order to continue its important work. We are working on enrolling an additional 111 Ukrainian refugees into Shuvu schools. There is no time to wait. Please donate HERE and be a part of this great effort.