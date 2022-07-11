Three months ago, throngs of terrified humans sought refuge from their mother country, a country that was being torn apart by the rage of war. Hundreds of Jews from Odessa, Ukraine left their homes in images hauntingly similar to those from the holocaust, clutching their loved ones with nothing but the bare necessities they would need to survive. Many found their way to their roots, to Israel.

Although news headlines about the war in Ukraine have dwindled down to almost nothing, most of the Jews from Odessa are still stranded, in a country none other than Germany. Rabbi Shneir Vigler, a well-known Rabbi from the Jewish community of Odessa, reports that members of his community are going through hell.

“These people lost their entire world,” he said.

“They had everything in Odessa- Family, homes, jobs. And now…they have nothing.”

Rabbi Vigler is the kind of man who can’t sleep knowing that members of his community are suffering. After speaking with a friend several days ago and hearing how he was terrified for his family, Rabbi Vigler started an emergency initiative: To save the lost Jews of Odessa.

“Klal Yisroel, it is time for us to unite,” he wrote yesterday in a powerful letter.

“…If one of us chooses to help, it will only go so far. But if we unite, we will truly be unstoppable.”

Rabbi Vigler is seeking donors to help these families pay for the most basic necessities such as rent, food for Shabbos, and keeping the orphanage running.

“Your chesed should be a zechus that will Beezras Hashem serve you at a time that you need it the most” wrote Rabbi Vigler.

“On behalf of the entire community of Odessa, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

CLICK HERE TO SAVE THE LOST JEWS OF ODESSA