Jerusalem Family Suffers Tragic Accident

A Jerusalem family went through a living nightmare recently when their father who was diagnosed with cancer several months ago underwent surgery that went horribly wrong. As the surgeon attempted to remove a tumor from his spine something became infected, leaving Tzvi Shtesl, once a talented chazan and beloved father of his six children and community, a changed man forever.

“He came out with brain damage, totally immobilized, and unable to speak,” Tzvi’s wife Gittel Leah expressed her devastation with us several days ago.

“The man I once married and raised kids together with, and the man he is today…It’s just not the same man…It’s just can’t believe this is happening.”

Recently Tzvi was released from the hospital and allowed to come back home with full-time care. Although the Ganzes are thankful he is still alive, in a way, they’ve lost him. This tragic accident has left him changed forever. But the family not only mourns the loss of their once vibrant father– They are mourning their sense of security as well.

“I don’t know how we will live,” wrote Gittel Leah in a frank crowdfunding letter.

“We have six children.”

Tzvi used to support the family as a chazzan and by giving shiurim, and now his wife barely manages to juggle taking care of her six children, her now disabled husband, and the finances all on her own. After this heartbreaking accident the Ganzes simply won’t survive without a tremendous amount of support from the public. To send help, please click here.