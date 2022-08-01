Speculation Sparked Anew as Video Shows Putin’s Arms Hanging Limply

New speculation has been sparked about Vladimir Putin’s health after video emerged of the Russian leader seemingly being unable to make use of his right arm during an event in which he signed a new military doctrine labeling the US and NATO the biggest threats to Russia.

Footage captured the moment Putin was being given a tour of a military museum when a swarm of mosquitos began buzzing near the right side of Putin’s face. The Russian leader raises his left arm to swat them away as his right arm doesn’t move and just hangs limply by his side.

Putin continues to itch and swat around his head using only his left arm before walking away with a slight limp in his step.

Despite his apparent physical struggles, Putin was clear at the event that his military poses a significant threat to the West.

“The key thing here is the capability of the Russian Navy. It is able to respond with lightning speed to all who decides to infringe on our sovereignty and freedom,” Putin said, referring specifically to Russia’s Zircon missiles, which state TV said Russia could obliterate the US using just four of them.

“The delivery of these [missiles] to the Russian armed forces will start in the coming months,” he added. “The Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be the first to go on combat duty with these formidable weapons on board.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)