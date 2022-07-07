Win The Tesla of Your Choice! July 4th Special + Bonus Raffle Ending THIS MONDAY!

Back for its 8th consecutive year, Chicago Chesed Fund’s annual Tesla Raffle has officially launched! One lucky winner will have the incredible chance to choose between the Tesla Model S, Y, X, 3 or the Cybertruck! Alternatively, the winner can choose to take home $50,000 cash!

All proceeds from the raffle benefit Chicago Chesed Fund’s 80+ programs and services (including the food pantry, job search assistance, therapeutic services support, government program navigation, fertility treatment funding, and so much more).

And with LESS THAN ONE WEEK remaining: July 4th Special Pricing!

Discounted tickets + any entry by THIS Monday, July 11th enters you into a secondary raffle to win the highly sought after, official Tesla Tequila!

· 2 tickets (+2 Tesla Tequila Tickets) for $200 $175

· 3 tickets (+3 Tesla Tequila Tickets) for $300 $250

· 13 tickets (+13 Tesla Tequila Tickets) for $1300 $1,000

· 35 tickets (+35 Tesla Tequila Tickets) for $3500 $2,500

· 75 tickets (+75 Tesla Tequila Tickets) for $7500 $5,000

Hurry! This deal ends THIS Monday, July 11th at 11:59 PM CT! You don’t want to miss this!

Use code: JULY4

Enter now, and you can join the growing list of lucky winners from previous years:

David Schreiber, Evanston, IL – 2021 winner

Mitch Zolty, Toronto, ON – 2020 winner

David Haziza, Brooklyn, NY – 2019 winner

David Hartman, Lincolnwood, IL – 2018 winner

Waygee Ho, Queens, NY – 2017 winner

Avromi Russel, Jerusalem, Israel – 2016 winner

Elan Magence, Chicago, IL – 2015 winner

Ma’aser money may be used towards the purchase of raffle tickets.

Only 9,999 tickets will be sold. The drawing will take place on Monday, Labor Day, 9/5/22.

To purchase your tickets, visit CCFRaffle.com or call 847.679.7799 x170