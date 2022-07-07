UTTERLY CONFUSED: Biden Befuddled After Forgetting to End Speech Correctly [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden awkwardly concluded his remarks before Fourth of July fireworks at the White House when he forgot to end off by saying “God bless America.”

Biden was wrapping up his speech when his wife, Jill, reminded him to say those three little words. The president, clearly confused, turned to her, who again said, “God bless America.”

Biden then pointed the mic to the First Lady, who repeated it again: “God bless America.” Finally, the president thought he got. “And God bless our troops. Thank you,” the president said.

So close!

Social media users had some things to say about the awkwardness of the situation.

“Unreal. The look on her face… can you imagine having to do that 24/7? Ashamed is my only word I can think of. I have laughed and joked about this human. However… his wife is allowing it daily. Sickening,” a commenter on YouTube wrote.

“A sad thing to watch,” another said.

