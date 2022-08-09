Discover a vital, growing, and well-paid career in healthcare as a sonographer

Become a sonographer—and do more in a healthcare career

Sonographers are more in demand than ever! At Touro’s Machon L’Parnasa campus, located in Brooklyn, our small class sizes, personalized attention, and strong track record in the health sciences will set you up for success in this growing field. Our A.A.S. in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, offered in our women’s division, requires no prerequisites and is designed for students who wish to quickly qualify for a career as a sonographer, also known as an Ultrasound Technician.

The Touro Difference

Our program is two years or less and fully prepares you to secure your American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS) credentials

You’ll be trained to begin entry-level work in the abdomen (AB) and obstetrics / gynecology (OB/GYN) specialty areas of sonography

Through a combination of coursework and clinical practice, students will receive a solid grounding in the fundamentals of general sonography, as well as a range of essential healthcare topics such as anatomy, pathology, patient care, ethics and more

Experience hands-on training at hospitals and medical centers throughout the city

Affordable tuition and generous financial aid packages available

RSVP to attend our August 16th virtual open house at machon.touro.edu/ultrasound