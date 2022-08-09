Giborei Koach will daven for you [No donation required]

The farmer’s wives an undeniable zechus. They’ve sacrificed for a difficult mitzvah — even when it threatens their family’s future.

The incredible men are Giborei Koach. Now they’re offering to utilitize their immeasurable zechus on your behalf.

This Tu B’Av, the Giborot Koach — along with Gedolei Yisroel — will daven for health, parnassah, nachas, and any other yeshua.

Simply add your name to the list and harness the power of their tefillos, as they soar from the empty fields straight to the gates of Shomayim.

May everyone merit to see their personal yeshua, as well as the yeshua we all dream of with במוצאי שביעית בן דוד בא.

P.S. A donation is not required, but anything you can give will help the farmers make it through the last few weeks. Every dollar counts, so please consider visiting kerenhashviis.org.