A Once A Year Opportunity

The Special Children’s Summer ⚡Electric⚡ Concert on the Jersey Shore Beach





Buy your tickets

HERE

TODAY

Tickets are selling 💨FAST!





Don’t miss out on this opportunity!





August 31_ 6:45 PM _ CASINO BEACH, NJ

Bring your family and friends to join the fun ! the energy ! the electricity !

As the Center LIGHTS UP THE NIGHT!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE!