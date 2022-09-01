Meet Yosi Falber – The man Who Helped Raised $180,000,000 For Tzedaka

The Chesed Fund is proud to announce that The Chesed Fund’s Yoshi Falber has been interviewed by the Meaningful People podcast. This comes as the Chesed Fund has hit an incredible milestone of $180,000,000 raised through the fundraising platform.

“It was really special to be interviewed by Nachi and Momo from the Meaningful People podcast,” says Falber. “I learned a lot speaking with them and I’m amazed how well received the interview was.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN OR WATCH

Yoshi Falber is the CEO of The Chessed Fund, and has extensive experience in fundraising and business development, having worked in both non-profit and for-profit sectors. Previously, he was VP of Sales and Marketing at The Chesed Fund.

After experiencing success in marketing for major motion pictures, and projects in the music and fashion industries, his passion and purpose became the development and success of great causes within the Jewish community.

He was previously Director of Education of Southern NCSY, Director of Marketing, Alumni Affairs, and Special Projects at Ohr Somayach International, and CMO at the Chesed Fund. Originally from New York, Yoshi has lived in 5 countries and now resides in Florida with his wife and children.

