Teshuvah: Now During Elul…

What do you think of when you hear the word “teshuvah“? Those who know what teshuvah does, understand that if a person repents with a full heart, he is ensured a good judgment. But with less than one month to go in the old year, can we still avail ourselves of this priceless opportunity? Will we be prepared to take advantage of the golden days between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, when Hashem determines what the new year will bring us?

Like a successful businessman who sets aside time to fully prepare for his most important meetings of the year, we have a time that is set aside for us to prepare for our all-important “meetings” during Rosh HaShanah and Yom Kippur between us and HaKadosh Baruch Hu. That time is the month of Elul.

Now, during Elul, Hashem is ready to “descend” and dwell among us, in “easy reach” of anyone who turns to Him in sincere teshuvah. This is evidenced by the Hebrew letters of the word Elul (aleph, lamed, vov, lamed), an acronym for the words: ani ledodi v’dodi li — I am my Beloved’s and my Beloved is mine.

Now, during Elul, is the ideal time when the efforts we expend in self-examination and self-improvement bring us the greatest return. It is the time for maximizing the opportunity to turn the judgment of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur into one for life, happiness, and blessings.

Now, during Elul, is the time Hashem gives us to prepare to acquire a clean slate upon which the upcoming year’s blessings can be written.

“Zachreinu l’chaim Melech chafeitz bachaim, v’chasveinu b’sefer hachaim …”, Remember us for life, O King Who desires life, and inscribe us in the Book of Life …” These words are all-encompassing. Our prayer for “life” entails good health, a good livelihood, increased spirituality, a happy marriage, children, peace in the world, freedom. Each and every gift that illuminates our lives and strengthens our connection to Hashem is included in “Zachreinu l’chaim,” our request for life.

Now, during Elul, if we take advantage of the golden opportunity of teshuvah, we will come prepared to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. We will have fulfilled Yeshiah’s words (55:6) to “seek Hashem when Hashem is to be found, call on Him when He is near,” and will merit, through our teshuvah, a year filled with blessing.

