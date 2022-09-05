BREAKING: Two Hasidic Jews Attacked With BB Gun In Williamsburg

In what is likely the latest in a recent string of antisemitic attacks in New York City, two chasidim were struck Sunday night by BB pellets fired from a passing vehicle on Whyte Avenue in Williamsburg.

A Williamsburg Shomrim (WSPU) spokseperson tells YWN that the two victims were walking on Whyte Avenue near South 10 Street when a black SUV pulled up and an assailant fired a BB gun at them. No words were exchanged between the aggressor and victims prior to the attack.

Williamsburg Hatzolah responded, but the victims – a 40-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son – did not require transport to a hospital.

The NYPD’s 90th Precinct is at the scene of the crime and WSPU units are canvassing the area in search of security camera footage of the incident to assist detectives in their investigation.

The incident comes on the heels of other recent attacks against visibly Jewish people in recent weeks, including attacks in which Jews were sprayed with a fire extinguisher and another in which a victim was chased punched in the face.

The NYPD recently announced that it was stepping up patrols in Williamsburg due to the rise in antisemitic attacks.

New York City has seen a 114% increase in antisemitic attacks in the past year alone.

If you have any information regarding this or any other of the recent incidents, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS and Williamsburg Shomrim’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 718-237-0202. All calls are strictly confidential.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)