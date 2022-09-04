Innovative And Historic ‘Tzidkuscha’ Campaign To Benefit Kupath Ezrah’s Many Services On Behalf Of Monsey Families

For over sixty years, Kupath Ezrah has been the backbone of Monsey chesed, stepping in to help families falling through the financial cracks. As the times have changed and the community’s needs have evolved, Kupath Ezrah continued to grow along with them, accommodating the expanding and varying wants of our neighbors and friends.

This week, Kupath Ezrah is embarking on an ambitious pre-Rosh Hashana project to support the various programs, funds and services that Monsey families have come to rely on. Instead of launching one fundraiser, those involved in each project or those who care about a particular chesed will encourage and invite their family, friends and acquaintances to be part of that unique mission.





The options are many, too. From the Monthly Financial Aid that provides stipends to struggling families to the Eim Habanim initiative that supports single mothers, and from Keren Ohr Yaakov that rescues families from utility disruptions to Parniseinu and Monsey Job Network that have matched hundreds of breadwinners with their new employers, Kupath Ezrah will offer community members the opportunity to be part of their chesed movement.

And there is no time more crucial than now to be a contributor. With Yomim Tovim looming and the skyrocketing prices of food and clothing further straining struggling households, many families are anxiously awaiting assistance from Kupath Ezrah to help bring Yom Tov and the new season into their home.





As Kupath Ezrah cannot shoulder the financial burden of thousands of individuals alone, it is now incumbent upon the community to step up today and ensure a brighter tomorrow.





The aforementioned Tzidkoschu campaign is revolutionary in that it puts tzedakah choices back where it belongs: in the giver’s hands! When you donate to Kupath Ezrah, yoh will get to choose which of the myriad projects your money will go towards.





Do the needs of chassanim and kallahs speak to you? Donate to the Shaindy Mashinsky Kallah Fund. Do you want to empower yungerleit to earn their way without having to rely on others? Donate to Parniseinu. Does the struggle of your neighbor during a period of financial turmoil touch your heart? The Monthly Financial Aid is your vehicle for giving.

And the list goes on…





With eight Kupath Ezrah projects to choose from, every donor’s choice of charity is wide and varied. But all bear the obligation of looking out for the poor and needy in our city, and a mitzvah that will surely bring about a Ksiva Vchasima Tova to all!

To be part of Tzidkuscha, please call 845-286-9646 or visit www.dryveup.com.