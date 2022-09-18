Final 2 “Hostage” Events, Live in Monsey & Lakewood! – Rachel, woman rescued by Yad L’Achim to tell her story live

0
Sponsored Content

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

THE FINAL 2 “HOSTAGE” EVENTs WITH RACHEL IN MONSEY AND LAKEWOOD

MONSEY – SUNDAY, SEP 18
@The Atrium Ballroom
401 New York 59, Monsey 10952

LAKEWOOD – MONDAY, SEP 19
@Tashbar Of Lakewood
82 Oak St, 08701

All nights, doors open at 7:30

www.YadLAchimTour.com

Rachel will share her personal life story of despair to freedom – live and in person!
You don’t want to miss this inspiring event!

Tickets at the door, or reserve in advance, call 718-633-0776.

or visit:
www.YadLAchimTour.com
for locations and tickets.
(There will also be an additional event in Lakewood).

To see a printable flyer of the event with all locations, click here.

 


To share these events via WhatsApp, click here.