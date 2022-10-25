Avrummy Needs $62,000 To Get Back In Yeshivah!!!!!

Avrumi was born to healthy parents, he grew up in a healthy happy home, everything was going well, until that fateful moment that changed his life forever.

A few days after his Bar Mitzvah, he began to suffer from mental disturbances that threw him into bed; Avrumi was very depressed, he fell into a sudden depression. During the time when all his colleagues, brother and sister went on with their lives, Avrumi suffered in silence. “No one understands me”, said Avrumi and he started crying. He was lost in his thoughts, engulfed in unheard of grief, and found himself asking, who will take me out of my predicament? A question that has not yet received an answer.

The Yeshiva Zman started, but Avrumi did not want to, or rather could not get out of bed. His bedroom became his place of residence, no Yeshiva, no friends, no family, no Sabbath, and no Yom Tov, he was completely excluded and isolated from society. A few days later, Avrumi started losing weight, he became very weak after losing his appetite.

Avrumi’s parents were lost, not knowing what steps to take. They soon realized that their beloved son was going through a traumatic period, and they knew very well that he needed therapy, but where would the money come from?

Unexpectedly, the ישועה arrived. A Rabbi in the community with a warm heart took over the case, and did not rest until he once again saw Avrumi on his feet, and a smile on his face. ,

The Rabbi got the necessary therapy for Avrumi, and was able to raise the fantastic amount of 10 thousand dollars on a monthly basis for his therapy sessions. B”h, Avrumi gradually began to emerge from his dark situation, the Rebbe’s hard work paid off, and Avrumi was placed in the yeshiva where he has been studying for the last 3 years, where he has succeeded beyond all expectations, spiritually and physically. In short: Avrumi is a man among men, he is as if he was born anew, he is healthy, cheerful, and happy

Avrumi has grown up, and wants a good שידוך but he needs a Yeshiva.

The Yeshiva starts the new winter season next Thursday, but the הנהלה notified his parents that until the balance of $62,000 isn’t paid in full, they will not be able to accept Avrumi. This money must be raised by next Thursday.‏ Will you please help?…

