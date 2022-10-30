Ten Yad releases an incredible song “Take My Hand” by Benny Friedman

“Ten Yad, come take my hand, to shoulder your burden wherever I can… Am Yisrael – a nation that thrives on bringing true happiness to each others’ lives”; the emotional and heart-stirring chorus of Ten Yad’s brand new song debuting at this year’s annual TENATHON.

Performed by Jewish music superstar Benny Friedman, the song captures the spirit of giving that permeates Yiddishe communities everywhere and the spirit embodied in Ten Yad’s tireless work. Bringing joy and peace of mind to kallahs everywhere, Ten Yad helps hundreds of kallahs who are entering marriage in impoverished conditions, maintain their dignity, and realize their wedding dreams with a giving hand.

The new song takes listeners behind the scenes as a chosson and kallah and their families experience the joy of building a bayis neeman byisrael. As the story unfolds, the young couple experiences an all-too-common anxiety as they wonder how they will be able to afford everything they need to set up their new life together.

“This video brought tears to my eyes,” remarked one kallah, “as I recalled the overwhelming joy I felt when Ten Yad delivered their magnificent wedding package. My home is beautiful, thanks to Ten Yad.”

Click here to watch

The song will be sung live for the first time at the Tenathon on November 6, celebrating Ten Yad’s unending support for our beautiful kallahs. You can be a part of this momentous occasion by reserving your tickets to the TENATHON show of a lifetime with a VIP all-access pass!

Visit TENYAD.ORG today to purchase your prize package, and you’ll even double your luck through November 2.

So don’t delay. Every donation to Ten Yad enables us to help more kallahs, so log on now and be a part of Ten Yad with your giving hand!