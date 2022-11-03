New monthly publication for kids coming from divorced or separated homes

Stronger

A Publication to Empower unique kids

The schoolyard is filled with children, but Chaim sits away, slightly apart from everyone else. His back is to the fence, his eyes to his classmates. He feels so different. So dissimilar. Everyone else has a “whole” home, while his house is divided in two. Today he’ll be going home with his father. Tomorrow he’ll be going home with his mother. How can he join everyone else’s’ game, and pretend to be one of the chevreh, when deep down he knows he’s not?

Eleven-year-old Rivky is a happy and well-adjusted child. She loves to draw and bake and can exchange jokes with the best of them. Underneath the surface though, something is lurking. It’s an emotion bigger than she is. It’s like a part of her is missing and she doesn’t know why. But really, she sometimes thinks, is that feeling and wonder if her last instance of communication with her father took place when she was three?

Stronger—A monthly publication to empower unique kids– is geared specifically toward children like Chaim and Rivky. With a goal of fostering a sense of community amongst frum children from divorced homes, the periodical will entertain, inspire, and provide advice for children who are in a situation unlike so many of their peers. Every issue will contain 20+ pages of advice, fiction, interviews, comics and more all meant to offer a sense of family and belonging to children from unique homes.

No child should ever have to feel different or out of touch with his or her identity. By reading Stronger, children from separated or divorced homes, will be able to connect with other children in a similar situation to themselves, gather advice, and learn important tips for mental health and emotional well-being.

With a top-notch team of writers and illustrators on board, Stronger will provide its readership an unforgettable reading experience. Once a month, a digital copy of the publication, can be sent to your inbox by signing up on their website.

Stronger Magazine Subscriptions are free.